It’s been a while since the New England Revolution have made a run for the playoffs, but here we are.

And Revs all-time leading scorer Taylor Twellman told Revolution reporter Elizabeth Pehota that head coach Bruce Arena has a “winning mentality” and says it’s “no accident” he’s considered one of the best in the game in MLS history.

“I think Bruce Arena and that group actually believes they could host a playoff game,” Twellman said. “I think those are where the real aspirations are because I don’t think he needs to convince that group they’re a playoff team.”

"It's a job well done, but it's not done yet, because that group believes they should be in the playoffs, as do I."

New England currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with just seven games left in the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images