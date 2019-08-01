Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady prepared for his first season with the New England Patriots in 2000.

Nineteen years later, the star quarterback still is going strong.

Brady will go through his 20th NFL campaign in the 2019 season when the Patriots try to defend their sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Some have accepted Father Time’s inability to take down Brady, but Mike Daniels still is struggling to wrap his head around it.

“What is he, 40? 41? 42? 80? He’s doing the exact same thing he was a long time ago,” Daniels said during the “NFL Top 100 Players of 2019” finale. “Like, I’m looking at my middle school yearbook, like, something about pop culture and it shows Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl and I said, ‘How long has this guy been playing? Are you serious?'”

The scary part is, the upcoming season might not even be Brady’s swan song. The future Hall of Famer, who turns 42 on Saturday, has shown no real signs of slowing down, making it anyone’s guess as to when he’ll decide to call it a career.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images