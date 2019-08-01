Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox made the somewhat surprising decision to stand pat on MLB trade deadline day, instead expressing confidence that the current group can turn things around.

It appeared that part of the reason for the Red Sox’s inactivity was due to the high acquisition costs. And according to a report from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Red Sox would have needed to “do something stupid” in order to land a reliever due to teams liking other clubs’ prospects more than the Red Sox’s.

Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was asked about that report Thursday while appearing on WEEI’s “Dale and Keefe,” and he wasn’t buying it.

“No I don’t think that is an accurate statement whatsoever,” Dombrowski said. “I’m not sure, maybe somebody told (Feinsand) that. But in general, no we have plenty of players that people asked us about. In fact, probably names that I would mention to you that you wouldn’t have any idea who they were because they’re not as prominently mentioned in our system. But no, we got asked about a lot of our players, we just chose not to include them in the deals.”

Dombrowski historically has not been fearful of trading young players, and he reiterated Thursday that he’s still willing to do that. With that in mind, he truly must’ve felt that the return wasn’t going to be worth whatever he would’ve needed to send out.

