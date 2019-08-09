Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Throwing touchdown passes and breaking records aren’t the only ways Tom Brady is turning heads these days.

The New England Patriots quarterback has become somewhat of a social-media savant, with his Instagram and Twitter pages churning out entertaining content on a pretty regular basis. Brady’s latest post was one of his best yet, as a skillfully edited video featured the six-time Super Bowl champion dropping dimes to clones of himself.

The post’s comment section was flooded with complimentary remarks from some of the biggest names in sports, including Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars star Calais Campbell, however, was left feeling a bit helpless after seeing Brady’s lastest social-media gem.

“My man is even the GOAT of IG smh #YouCantWin,” Campbell wrote.

Tough to blame the four-time Pro Bowl selection for feeling that way.

Campbell and the Jaguars will be looking to bounce back in 2019 following a disappointing 5-11 campaign last season. Brady and the Patriots, meanwhile, will try to win back-to-back Super Bowls for the second time in their dynastic run.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images