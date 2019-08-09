Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ preseason slate couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start.

After piling four touchdowns onto the Lions defense, New England earned a 30-3 victory over Detroit on Thursday in the preseason opener.

Although undrafted wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was among those that really grabbed hold of the spotlight in the victory, it was Maurice Harris that snagged the first touchdown.

Harris, who has been a standout in training camp, made a nice grab late in the first quarter, reeling in a one-handed catch in man coverage on a pass from Brian Hoyer.

Following the win, the Patriots handed the Twitter account over to Harris, who had a pretty brief message for fans.

“That’s good work for the first preseason game,” Harris said. “Let’s continue to move forward and let’s go.”

Sounds like he’s already bought into the Patriots mindset of turning the page and keeping the nose to the grindstone.

The Patriots will have joint practices with the Tennessee Titans next week before the two sides meet for Week 2 of the preseason Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images