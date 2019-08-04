Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019-20 season will be one of opportunity for Jayson Tatum, as he’s expected to carry a majority of the scoring load for the Boston Celtics alongside newly-acquired Kemba Walker.

The 21-year-old has had a busy offseason thus far, signing with Jordan Brand, recruiting Walker and now dominating offseason tournaments.

Tatum recently made an appearance at the Danny Rumph Classic in Philadelphia, and he showed off his scoring ability.

Tatum averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds in 79 games during his sophomore campaign.

