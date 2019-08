Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. always seems to give the Red Sox a boost when they need it.

The Boston outfielder upped his team’s lead to 2-0 in the second inning when he took Philadelphia Phillies starter Drew Smyly just deep enough at Fenway Park.

Take a look at Bradley’s 16th home run of the season:

JBJ has four homers in his last seven games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FDy6dmBi8H — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 22, 2019

The blast also marked the second in as many games.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images