What once was a major issue for the Boston Red Sox suddenly has become one of their greatest strengths.

Boston’s bullpen faced major struggles earlier in the season, but since July 24, Red Sox relievers lead Major League Baseball with an ERA of 2.77. They’re also the only bullpen averaging 10 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

To hear more about Boston’s suddenly-dominant bullpen, check out more in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images