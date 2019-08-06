Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Basketball Men’s National Team World Cup training camp is taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nev., with four Celtics participating in the workouts ahead of the team’s exhibition schedule.

Due to the large contingent of Boston players, Marcus Smart coined the phrase “Team Shamrock,” when referencing Team USA. He’s joined by Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker in Vegas, giving the Celtics a solid chance to begin building some team chemistry.

Tatum and Brown already have played two seasons with one another, but they’re still taking this opportunity to work on each other’s game. Such was the case Monday following Day 1 of camp when Tatum and Brown went through one-on-one drills with Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo.

Take a look:

Brown said Monday that he’s looking forward to the season ahead, with positivity being the main focus of his mindset.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images