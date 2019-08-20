Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts is quite the role model for young baseball players.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder’s signature “hip shake” now is being imitated by players at the 2019 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Despite the language barrier, the Mid-Atlantic team from Elizabeth, N.J., was captured showing the players from Chofu City, Japan how to break out Betts’ signature move following an extra-base hit.

Check it out:

The Mookie Hip Shake is universal language. #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/7P0fFj9INw — Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 18, 2019

Betts has drawn plenty of interest among young ball-players. The four-time All-Star came in fourth behind Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, Los Angeles Angels’ star Mike Trout and former New York Yankee Derek Jeter in the voting at this year’s Little League World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images