Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Senator Bernie Sanders is running for president in 2020. And like most candidates, one of his first stops on the campaign trail is the great state of Iowa.

While touring the Hawkeye State on Tuesday, Sanders donned a baseball uniform and played some ball at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. And for a 77-year-old guy, he sure can move.

Take a look:

nesn_embed_the_score team=”patriots”]

Senator Bernie Sanders plays baseball at Iowa's "Field of Dreams." pic.twitter.com/lJHn3rMkk1 — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2019

Impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images