Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox took part in absolute marathon Friday night (Saturday morning) against the Los Angeles Angels.

And it was Mookie Betts who started it in style, launching a leadoff home run, and then blasting the go-ahead homer in the 15th to lead the Red Sox to a 7-6 victory.

Take a look:

Mookie Betts appreciation tweet! pic.twitter.com/jk6IpC8ruY — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 31, 2019

3:24 a.m ET? Does that jack some with a side of bacon? No? Well, we’ll take the W.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images