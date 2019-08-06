Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Rafael Devers hit a home run.
The Red Sox third baseman has been a force at the plate all season for Boston and continued that trend Monday night.
With Boston already up 3-0, Devers took an 0-1 curveball to deep left for his 23rd home run of the year. Take a look:
Not only is Devers just two behind Xander Bogaerts for the team lead, he also became the first Red Sox player to hit 23 homers in a single season before turning 23 years old since Tony Conigliaro, who had 28 in 1966.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images