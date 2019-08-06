Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Rafael Devers hit a home run.

The Red Sox third baseman has been a force at the plate all season for Boston and continued that trend Monday night.

With Boston already up 3-0, Devers took an 0-1 curveball to deep left for his 23rd home run of the year. Take a look:

Not only is Devers just two behind Xander Bogaerts for the team lead, he also became the first Red Sox player to hit 23 homers in a single season before turning 23 years old since Tony Conigliaro, who had 28 in 1966.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images