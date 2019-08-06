Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve heard Alex Cora and Dave Dombrowski address the Boston Red Sox’s decision to stand pat at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, but we haven’t heard much from the players.

But in an interview Saturday with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, Mookie Betts didn’t provide much insight on the players’ perspective of the situation. When asked about the clubhouse’s reaction to the Red Sox’s inaction, the right fielder somewhat danced around the question.

“I mean… you could say ‘yes,’ you could say, ‘no,'” Betts said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “That’s stuff in the clubhouse we can’t control. It’s from the top. We’ve got a talented group. We’ve proven we can do it. It’s just a matter of going out, executing and taking care of what we can.”

Boston hasn’t necessarily been taking care of business since the trade deadline, however, considering they’ve lost every game since July 31. They’re also looking to snap an eight-game losing streak that’s set them 6.5 games back of the second American League wild card spot currently held by the Tampa Bay Rays.

But as Betts noted, there’s not much (if anything) the players themselves could do.

