The Boston Celtics’ 2018-19 season was a roller coaster, to say the least.

Despite loads of talent, Brad Stevens’ team simply could not get on the same page. It was rocky on all fronts, and the players haven’t shied away from stating that. Marcus Smart touched on their dysfunction on ESPN’s “The Jump” in late July, and Jaylen Brown did the same Monday at USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp while speaking about the coming season.

“It can only be positive,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Last year, I can’t see it being any worse than that. Coming out and being positive is everybody’s mindset.

“I don’t really want to get into the logistics and talking about it,” Brown continued. “It was dysfunctional, yes, but it’s over with now. I’m here with USA Basketball, I’m looking forward to what’s to come next, and we’ll see how the ball rolls.”

This comes after Smart told Forsberg that Team USA’s training camp is a “huge” chance for Boston to improve its team chemistry.

“It’s huge,” said Smart. “Everybody knows that championship teams… or really great teams, they have a certain oomph to them, where you look at them and you’re like, ‘Those guys, they’ve been together for a while,’ or, ‘Those guys really know how to play well with one another.’ That’s all we’re trying to build.”

This should be music to Celtics fans’ ears, as there wasn’t much positivity at all during last season’s up and down run.

Brown, Smart, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and the rest of Team USA will continue training camp in Las Vegas, Nev. through Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images