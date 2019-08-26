Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite entering the new campaign as reigning Super Bowl champions, there are a few ways the New England Patriots can look to improve coming off their 2018 regular season.

Last year’s slate was far from a cakewalk for the Patriots, who didn’t really come into their own until the winter months. Part was of this was due to New England’s road woes, as the Patriots at times looked like a completely different team away from Gillette Stadium. In hopes of returning to football’s biggest stage, ESPN believes rectifying this issue should be a priority for Bill Belichick and Co.

“Although New England went to Arrowhead Stadium and upended the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last season, the team posted just a 3-5 record on the road during the regular season,” Field Yates writes. “The Patriots must find a way to be a more efficient road team.”

The importance of playing well on the road clearly isn’t lost on Belichick, who arranged two weeks of joint practices in Detroit and Nashville, respectively, as New England opened its preseason schedule. The Patriots coach earlier this month reminded his team of their struggles on the road last season, which prompted a clever response from Tom Brady.

Luckily for New England, its tougher matchups this season will be played in Foxboro. That said, road tilts against the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans in Weeks 9, 11 and 13, respectively, will serve as real tests and could come with major playoff implications. It’s typically that time of year when we find out what the Patriots are made of, and New England could deliver a clear message to the league by succeeding outside the comforts of home.

