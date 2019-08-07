Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp is ongoing in Las Vegas, Nev., with four Celtics participating in the practices.

Boston’s Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown all are on the roster, so the group naturally is using this time to begin building some team chemistry. The foursome planned to go to Mizumi, a “high-end Japanese restaurant”, Sunday night, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the meal didn’t go as planned.

The restaurant has a strict dress code, so the group was told they couldn’t be seated due to their shorts and flip flops.

“We were in Vegas; we thought we’d be fine,” Brown told Windhorst with a smile.

The Celtics teammates chose to go Italian instead, and, despite Walker’s fresh new contract, it was 21-year-old Tatum who grabbed the bill.

Team USA will be one Celtic short for the near future, as Smart is out indefinitely due to calf tightness.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images