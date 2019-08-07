Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It sounds like Josh Gordon still is capable of doing Josh Gordon things.

The New England Patriots receiver remains suspended for failing a drug test last season, but reportedly has filed for reinstatement. If Gordon is welcomed back by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the 28-year-old only can play for New England, thanks to the restricted free agent tender he signed in April.

And, according to Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Powell, Gordon is acting like someone who has every intention of returning to the NFL.

“It’s like watching a horse run,” Powell, who trained with Gordon at NUMA Speed in Gainesville, Fla., this offseason, recently told the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy. “He goes from zero to 100. To be so big and run like that, it’s pretty crazy … We run conditioning on the track — 100s, 150s — and he dusts everybody.

” … If you train with him, you wouldn’t even know that he’s suspended or anything.”

Gordon would be a major addition to a Patriots receiving corps that, thanks to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement and Julian Edelman’s thumb injury, has been reduced to rookies, still-unproven veterans and guys that are just plain OK.

In 12 games last season for the Patriots, Gordon hauled in 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images