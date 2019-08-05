Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Grab your popcorn, Oct.22 should be a wild day for sports fans.

Major League Baseball announced its 2019 World Series schedule, with Game 1 slated for the fourth October Tuesday. That same night, the NBA’s 2019-20 season is scheduled to begin.

For the second year in a row, there will be no November baseball in MLB whatsoever. Game 7 of the World Series (should it be required) is slated for Oct. 30.

The NBA, meanwhile, decided to push this year’s start date back one week, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, citing league sources. This means the NBA postseason will also begin one week later.

The 2019-20 NBA season will move back one week next year and begin October 22, per league sources. This means the playoffs will also begin a week later. The change is to prevent opening night from occurring too early moving forward each year. The FIBA World Cup was also a factor. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 29, 2018

This fall should be loads of fun.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images