Grab your popcorn, Oct.22 should be a wild day for sports fans.
Major League Baseball announced its 2019 World Series schedule, with Game 1 slated for the fourth October Tuesday. That same night, the NBA’s 2019-20 season is scheduled to begin.
For the second year in a row, there will be no November baseball in MLB whatsoever. Game 7 of the World Series (should it be required) is slated for Oct. 30.
The NBA, meanwhile, decided to push this year’s start date back one week, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, citing league sources. This means the NBA postseason will also begin one week later.
This fall should be loads of fun.
