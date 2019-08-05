Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will have a much different look to them during the 2019-20 season following the departures of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

Despite training camp not beginning until late September, Celtics fans will get a little preview of the team’s new core with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart all participating in USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp this week in Las Vegas, Nev.

Such was the case during the first set of workouts Monday, when all four players were captured going through drills together. Walker and Brown finished off each set with a 3-pointer.

Walker and Tatum should carry a majority of Boston’s 2019-20 scoring load. The former Hornets point guard averaged 25 points and 5.9 assists over 82 games in Charlotte last season. Tatum, 21, posted 15.7 points and six rebounds during his second campaign in Boston.

You can see Team USA in live action for the first time Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 p.m. ET when they partake in an intra-squad scrimmage. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images