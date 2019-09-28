Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox liked what they saw from Darwinzon Hernandez out of the bullpen this season.

So, unsurprisingly, the bullpen is exactly where they plan to keep the young left-hander going forward.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday that the team plan’s to keep the 22-year-old as a reliever going forward.

Alex Cora said Darwinzon Hernandez will remain a reliever next year. He won’t return to starting — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) September 27, 2019

He had come up through the system as a starter and made one start for the Red Sox after being called up. He was then placed in the bullpen, where he posted a 4.45 ERA over 30 1/3 innings pitched with 57 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Hernandez has plus stuff, including a lively fastball, that seems best suited for shorter stints, so this is a move that hardly comes as a shock as the Sox try to rebuild their bullpen for 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images