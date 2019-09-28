Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool can strengthen its grip on the Premier League by entering seventh heaven.

Liverpool will visit Sheffield United on Saturday at Bramall Lane in a Premier League Round 7 game. The Reds will eight points clear of second-place Manchester City with a win, but the eighth-placed Blades can spur the hopes of the chasing pack by earning a positive result.

The Reds also are trying to become just the second team in Premier League history to win their first seven games of the season. Chelsea is the only team that has managed to do so, winning their first nine games en route to the 2005-06 title.

Here’s how to watch Sheffield United versus vs. Liverpool:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

