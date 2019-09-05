Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Threatening to punch your general manager in the face is one thing, but unfollowing your quarterback and team on Instagram? Now that’s just plain cold.

Alas, Antonio Brown apparently is guilty of both transgressions.

The Raiders reportedly plan to suspend Brown after the star wideout got into a heated altercation with GM Mike Mayock. Furthermore, the drama could lead to Brown’s exit in Oakland, according to multiple reports. (That has many people worried about Brown potentially landing with the New England Patriots, but that’s a conversation for another time.)

Shortly after news of Brown’s looming suspension broke, the 31-year-old unfollowed both Derek Carr and the Raiders on Instagram.

Take a look:

Antonio Brown has also unfollowed the Oakland Raiders… https://t.co/JW7VNTl0dp — Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 5, 2019

We checked Brown’s Instagram at 4 p.m. ET and can confirm that, at that time, he had indeed unfollowed Carr and the Raiders.

Of course, re-following both accounts is a simple as a couple thumb taps, but the damage already has been done.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images