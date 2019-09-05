Serena Williams has another chance to make history Thursday night.
The 37-year-old needed little time to eliminate Qiang Wang on Tuesday for her 100th career U.S. Open match win, which means she’ll have a chance to tie Chris Evert’s all-time record of 101 tournament wins when she takes on No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina.
Williams, a six-time U.S. Open champ, is looking to build off her dominant 44-minute quarterfinal win as she continues to pursue her 24th career major title.
Here’s how to watch Thursday night’s match.
When: Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images