FOXBORO, Mass. — A week-and-a-half after signing with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Antonio Brown finally spoke to the media for the first time Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a transcript of what was asked and what Brown said. Reporters were allowed just four questions.

Are you in good standing to keep playing?

“I’m super grateful to be here. I’m thankful to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I’ve got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up, but I’m excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys.”

What’s it like working with Tom Brady?

“It’s been a tremendous honor. He’s been here a long time, a lot of details, a lot of work ethic. Great guy to be around just to inspire everyone here.”

How has the process been to kind of get used to everything as everything is going on in your life?

“Well, it’s football. I’m grateful to play football. Every time you walk in the doors here, you know to be the best for the team. So, every time I walk in here, I just want to make sure I’m preparing to give these guys my best.”

What have you heard, if anything, from the league about your availability?

“I appreciate that question. I’m just here to just focus on ball and look forward to get out there in the home stadium with the team.”

Brown wasn’t his usual loquacious self, giving very Patriot-like answers to all four questions.

A few questions that weren’t asked of Brown: What is your reaction to the lawsuit accusing you of rape and sexual assault? Did the Patriots know about the impending lawsuit when you signed?

Brown released a statement through his lawyer denying all allegations, but he hasn’t spoken about the lawsuit. The NFL reportedly met with Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor, for 10 hours on Monday. It hasn’t been reported that Brown has met with the league, however.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images