Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don Williams just might be one of the all-time great sports dads.

The father of Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams showed his prodigious talent as a hype man Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena during a pregame shootaround. When Don Williams noticed Courtney draining shot after shot, he interrerputed his interview with WTNH to offer her some loving encouragement.

“Ooooh, she’s feeling it … she don’t miss in front of daddy. … Stop showing off, girl.”

Courtney Williams went on to enjoy a stellar evening, scoring 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the Sun’s 84-75 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 1 of their WNBA playoff semifinals series. Don Williams was courtside, cheering on his daughter throughout the contest and hyping her up in celebration afterward.

Courtney Williams will be in the spotlight again Thursday, as the Sun host the Sparks in Game 2 of their best-of-five series. We’re almost certain she’ll be within earshot of her biggest fan, Don Williams, too.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun