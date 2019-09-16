Tom Brady and Antonio Brown were fired up Monday morning, and it’s easy to understand why.
Brown hauled in four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown (all in the first half) in his Patriots debut, a 43-0 dismantling of the embarrassing Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Brady and his new receiver did look out of sync in the second half, but the performance nevertheless represented a strong start for the superstar duo.
Brady took to social media Tuesday to offer one of his customary day-after videos, and Brown was among those who popped up in the comments section.
Here’s the post:
And here’s Brown’s comment:
What an exchange.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images