Tom Brady and Antonio Brown were fired up Monday morning, and it’s easy to understand why.

Brown hauled in four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown (all in the first half) in his Patriots debut, a 43-0 dismantling of the embarrassing Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Brady and his new receiver did look out of sync in the second half, but the performance nevertheless represented a strong start for the superstar duo.

Brady took to social media Tuesday to offer one of his customary day-after videos, and Brown was among those who popped up in the comments section.

What an exchange.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images