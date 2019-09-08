Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown should fit in great in New England, if for no other reason than his apparent love for sharing comic book-styled stuff on Instagram.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman both have habits for sharing humorous cartoons during leadups up to gamedays. And shortly after signing with the Patriots on Saturday, Brown offered his own comic book thing on Instagram, albeit a rather questionable one.

His fellow-up was much better, however, though it still had its own issues.

Take a look:

First of all, it’s either “Foxborough” or “Foxboro.” It’s never “Foxsborough.” We’re sure that Brown’s inner circle is responsible for this error, but it nevertheless needs correction.

As for the grumpy Bill Belichick/bus driver guy, we doubt Brown will be smiling once he sees the real-life Belichick scowl.

All that being said, Brown should continue with this brand of harmless, innocuous social media posts, rather than the outrageous nonsense he’s been sharing all week. Oh, and he might want to watch out for Chase Winovich in the comments section.

