Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since retiring from the NFL, Tony Romo has taken up another sport: Golf.

And he’s actually kind of good at it.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback found plenty of success in the first round of this year’s Safeway Open, and he just might meet the projected cut of 1-under.

Should he make the cut, the next round of the tournament will interfere with Romo’s NFL game-calling duties for the upcoming Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game on CBS. But have no fear, the network has a plan.

Should Romo qualify, Boomer Esiason is slated to fill his role in the booth alongside Jim Nantz this Sunday, USA TODAY Sports confirmed Friday. If not, Romo will assume his typical position on the broadcast.

Esiason is no stranger to the broadcast booth, having called “Monday Night Football” on the radio for Westwood One for 19 seasons. He’s served as an NFL analyst on CBS for nearly two decades.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images