Tuesday night will be a meaningful one for Carl Yastrzemski.

The Red Sox legend will be able to watch his grandson, Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, take on his former team at Fenway Park when Boston begins a three-game set with San Francisco.

Mike Yastrzemski has been a force since being called up by the Giants, clubbing 19 home runs with 51 RBIs in 96 games. But for his grandfather, watching his grandson play against the team he called home for so long, will be an emotional night.

“It will be the first time since 1983 that the name ‘Yastrzemski’ will be announced,” Carl Yastrzemski told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “It’s definitely going to be emotional. To see him come into Fenway Park where I played for 23 years, to have his name announced, that will be a great thrill for me.”

But he just wants to see his grandson play the game they both love so much.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of pressure on him,” he said. “I just hope he will be able to overcome it and stay relaxed and play. Not try to do too much.”

The Red Sox and Giants kick off their set at 7:10 p.m. ET. We’re sure it will be a great moment when Mike Yastrzemski’s name is announced.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images