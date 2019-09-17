Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The start of the 2019 NFL season was met with one of the best wide receivers changing teams. It might not be long until one of the league’s top cornerbacks follows suits.

It appears Jalen Ramsey is taking a page out of Antonio Brown’s playbook, as the 24-year-old reportedly has demanded out of Jacksonville following the Jaguars’ Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. Ramsey shined in the divisional contest — limiting DeAndre Hopkins to 40 yards on five catches — but a sideline shouting match with head coach Doug Marrone served as his most noteworthy highlight.

So, what would the Jags be looking to acquire in return for Ramsey? ESPN’s Adam Schefter delivered the details Monday night.

The Jaguars are asking teams for at least one first-round pick in return for Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey, but want more than that in return, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2019

Ramsey, who hasn’t been reserved about his desire for a new contract, has one year beyond the 2019 season remaining on his deal before being eligible to hit free agency in 2021. It doesn’t appear as though the market for the two-time Pro Bowl selection truly has taken shape, but Ramsey himself listed the Tennessee Titans and soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders as preferred landing spots if he were to leave Northeast Florida.

Monday also saw a star defensive back’s trade request actually come to fruition. The Miami Dolphins reportedly shipped 2018 first-rounder Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh in exchange for multiple draft picks, including the Steelers’ 2020 first-round selection.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images