It’s been 36 years since Carl Yastrzemski took the field for the Boston Red Sox.

And Tuesday, he’ll watch his 29-year-old grandson, San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, play at Fenway Park for the first time.

NESN’s Jerry Remy recently sat down with the man fondly known as “Yaz” to chat about the big moment ahead of Tuesday’s series opener. Check out Remy’s interview with the Red Sox legend in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images