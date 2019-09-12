Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Time will tell whether Jaylen Brown’s new nickname will stick.

ESPN broadcaster revealed the U.S. men’s national basketball team players have started calling the Boston Celtics forward “Jaylen, The Creator,” according to The Athletic’s Jay King. The name seemingly refers to the unselfishness Brown has showed over the the last six-plus weeks, during which time he has been part of the national team’s 2019 FIBA World Cup squad.

“It’s probably a reference to the rapper Tyler, The Creator, and it’s surely a nod to Brown’s increased willingness as a passer throughout the World Cup,” King wrote Wednesday. “Because he hasn’t always been one to find open teammates, a boost in patient kickouts stood out. The Celtics don’t need Brown to become a primary playmaker, but he could expand his value simply by making consistently solid reads on drives. He has also defended a lot of bigger players during the World Cup, an experience that could help the Celtics when the regular season arrives.”

If Brown has been using a nickname, or others doing so on his behalf, it has yet to come to the attention of large swaths of the Celtics and NBA fan base.

The nickname has been part of an eventful World Cup adventure for Brown, who has emphasized his versatility and willingness to sacrifice for the good of his team.

However, Team USA’s fortunes have plummeted in China, as it lost to France on Wednesday in the quarterfinals then fell to Serbia on Thursday in the fifth-eighth place semifinals. The U.S. will conclude its 2019 World Cup stay Saturday when it plays for seventh place.

At least Brown has a new nickname, though.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images