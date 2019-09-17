Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady doesn’t need any extra motivation. He’s a six-time Super Bowl champion and the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

But Jason Whitlock sure gave TB12 another reason to push himself during Monday’s episode of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1.

Whitlock declared, without hesitation, that the Kansas City Chiefs are better than the New England Patriots, while also claiming the former have a “much better quarterback” in Patrick Mahomes.

Best team in the AFC: Chiefs or Patriots? "That’s an easy answer, it’s the Chiefs… Much better quarterback in Kansas City." — @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/3EtT4Qz6NY — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 16, 2019

Maybe he’s right. Kinda. After all, Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP and has shown no signs of a sophomore slump through two weeks of the 2019 season, with Kansas City defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders en route to a 2-0 start.

But Brady’s track record speaks for itself, and he, too, is off to an excellent start to the new campaign, guiding the Patriots to convincing victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. And who could forget last season’s AFC Championship Game, when Brady and the Patriots defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City en route to another Super Bowl title?

Whitlock’s colleague, Marcellus Wiley, was quick to point out last season’s developments, while also suggesting the Patriots are the better team overall this season thanks to their superior defense.

