The Boston Red Sox have been without David Price since Sept. 1, but they’re keeping their options open regarding the left-hander.

Price was sent to the injured list with a cyst on his left wrist, which has kept him on the shelf for going on three weeks. Manager Alex Cora addressed the starter’s injury before Tuesday’s series opener with the San Francisco Giants, noting that he’s expected to sit down with Price, members of the front office and trainer Brad Pearson to weigh their options.

“We’re running out of time,” Cora said, per MassLive. “Eddie (Romero) and (Brian O’Halloran) will come down after batting practice and we’ll sit down with (Price) and Brad (Pearson) and we’ll map it out. We’ll address it and see what’s the next step with it.”

When asked if offseason surgery is a possibility, Cora said it’s a viable options that they’ll discuss.

“That’s something we’re going to talk about. That’s an option,” Cora said. “Obviously it has limited him as far as (being) able to compete. We saw it with command. With command he was way off. He really didn’t have that two seamer the whole season. That was a pitch that throughout his career, he always aced it. That’s a put-away pitch against right-handed hitters and he didn’t have it.”

Prior to hitting the injured list, Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA over 22 starts this season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images