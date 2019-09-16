Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A comment made by Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri after Indianapolis’ 19-17 victory Sunday over the Tennessee Titans had some fans and experts wondering if the seasoned veteran was planning to retire.

But Colts head coach Frank Reich says the 46-year-old will be Indianapolis’ kicker Sunday — and beyond.

“Adam’s our kicker,” Reich said on a conference call Monday, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “He’s not only our kicker, he’s an instrumental leader on our team.”

Official: Adam Vinatieri will kick Sunday for the Colts against the Falcons, per coach Frank Reich, and beyond. "Adam's our kicker. He's not only our kicker, he's an instrumental leader on our team." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 16, 2019

Fans held their breath Sunday when Vinatieri told The Athletic’s Stephen Holder he would see him Monday, despite _(no team activities scheduled for the day). “You’ll hear from me tomorrow,” he told Holder.

Just grabbed Adam Vinatieri was he headed to the bus. He said “you’ll here from me tomorrow.” I told him we don’t see him tomorrow. And he said, “Yeah, you will.” — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 15, 2019

Besides Reich’s comment, we have yet to hear anything from Automatic Adam himself.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images