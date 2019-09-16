A comment made by Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri after Indianapolis’ 19-17 victory Sunday over the Tennessee Titans had some fans and experts wondering if the seasoned veteran was planning to retire.
But Colts head coach Frank Reich says the 46-year-old will be Indianapolis’ kicker Sunday — and beyond.
“Adam’s our kicker,” Reich said on a conference call Monday, according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “He’s not only our kicker, he’s an instrumental leader on our team.”
Fans held their breath Sunday when Vinatieri told The Athletic’s Stephen Holder he would see him Monday, despite _(no team activities scheduled for the day). “You’ll hear from me tomorrow,” he told Holder.
Besides Reich’s comment, we have yet to hear anything from Automatic Adam himself.
