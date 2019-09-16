Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The baseball community outside of Boston agrees Michael Chavis is one to watch going forward.

MLB.com’s Jim Callis on Sunday ranked the Boston Red Sox infielder No. 24 on a list of best rookies for the 2019 season, based on their (perceived) future value. Chavis showed enough promise at the plate — he batted .254 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs in 95 games this season — and prowess in the field at first and second base to crack Callis’ list of top rookies.

The Red Sox called up Chavis in April, and his bright start over three-plus months put him firmly among the best American League Rookies. His ranking on this list might have been better had he not sprained the AC joint in his shoulder in August and subsequently suffered a right oblique injury that almost certainly will end his season.

“Based on their future value” is key to MLB.com’s rookie rankings, as Callis and his colleagues consider only to players who will lose their rookie eligibility at the end of the season. Furthermore, “… Production in the current season matters, as does previous track record, and age is an important factor … Success at a young age bodes well for future stardom,” which is why the likes of John Means, 26, and Mike Yastrzemski, 28, don’t appear on it.

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tops the list, and MLB.com ranks San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez second and third, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images