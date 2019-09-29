Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a matchup of a couple of NFC favorites on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints will look to stay afloat while Drew Brees remains out with a thumb injury, with Teddy Bridgewater leading his team to a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. The Cowboys, on the other hand, appear to be a wagon. But this will be the first true test Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. have faced thus far.

Who will come out on top in the Big Easy.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Saints:

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC