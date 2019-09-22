Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz are good friends and have remained close over the years after forming a close bond as members of the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez delivered quite the emotional message to his friend after Ortiz was shot in the his native Dominican Republic on June 9, saying he was unable to describe what the slugger meant to the game of baseball.

So it’s no surprise to see how thrilled Martinez was to see his friend’s recovery going well. Ortiz even threw out the first pitch in Boston when the Red Sox took on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sept. 9 — three months to the day after the shooting occurred.

“I can’t say enough about David,” Martinez told the Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “To see him well is a great joy for all of us. We love David dearly. Hopefully he’ll continue his recovery and be fine.

“It doesn’t matter if there are one or two bad guys out there who sometimes want harm for someone who doesn’t really deserve it,” Martinez said. “Just to feel the love that everybody has for David and what he’s done for Boston, it gave me great joy. It made me feel really proud.”

We’re sure most, if not all of Boston shares Martinez’s sentiments.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images