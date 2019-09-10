Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter was back at Madison Square Garden on Monday, and unlike his time with the New York Knicks, he actually won something.

The now-Boston Celtics big man took part in the WWE 24/7 Title at MSG, and he came out proudly wearing his Celtics jersey. Kanter then proceeded to win (and promptly lose) the title in the span of just a few minutes.

Check this out.

Then he took part in this entertaining interview.

Finally, he posted this kind of epic photo of himself.

We’re sure the Celtics are glad he didn’t end up getting hurt during this whole ordeal.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images