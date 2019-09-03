Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter just had to say something when a few of his teammates played against some of his old ones.

The Boston Celtics center watched the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s 93-92 overtime win over Turkey on Tuesday in the FIBA World Cup. After watching USA’s Celtics contingent — Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown — edge past his native country, Kanter shared his excitement over the nail-biter via Twitter with a simple statement.

WOW!!! What a game 🇺🇸 👏 🇹🇷 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 3, 2019

Kanter’s tweet is all he offers to satisfy those who were keen to see whether he’d root for his new or old team.

He once played for Turkey’s national team but he hasn’t represented his country since 2011, largely due to his opposition to the regime of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kanter has lived in the United States for 10-plus years and he told TMZ Sports last weekend he plans to become a U.S. citizen.

Before he adopts a new nationality he’ll be a Celtic, who’ll man Boston’s trenches alongside his brethren from “Team Shamrock,” the nickname given the four Celtics who now play for Team USA.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images