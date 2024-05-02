Bam Adebayo Details Postgame Exchange With Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum didn’t make much of his Game 4 incident with Bam Adebayo, which saw the Celtics star aggravate an ankle he injured on a few occasions in seasons past.

But if you needed more proof that there’s no bad blood between Adebayo and Tatum, the Heat star’s remarks Wednesday night should suffice.

The pair of 2017 first-round draft picks hugged it out and chopped it up after Boston finished off Miami in Game 5 of the sides’ first-round NBA playoff series at TD Garden. After the close-out contest, Adebayo shed light on the exchange and his longstanding relationship with Tatum.

“Me and JT have known each other since we were 12,” Adebayo told reporters, per an NBA video. “We grew up watching each other thrive in this league. It always goes down to — we’re always going to end up seeing each other at some time, at some point (in the) postseason. It’s always just having a conversation nothing to do with basketball. That’s really what that was.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tatum and Adebayo certainly have been thriving, as their respective teams represented the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals the last two seasons. The Kentucky product won’t have an opportunity to get back there this summer, but Tatum and company might be well on their way to another appearance on basketball’s biggest stage.