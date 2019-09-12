A week of fantasy football is under our proverbial belt, and now it’s time to see who is and isn’t for real.
Just because a guy went off in Week 1 doesn’t mean their performance will be sustained in ensuing games, so that can make it tough to discern who you should and shouldn’t start in Week 2 and beyond.
Because of that, we’re sure you have plenty of questions about what to do with your lineup. That’s why we’re here.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 2:
STARTS
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
So it looks like Jackson might be the real deal after picking apart the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Throttling the Dolphins isn’t saying much, but he will be facing the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, which means he very well could put up big numbers again.
James White, RB, New England Patriots
White always is a fantasy gamble because his usage varies so much. However he was a big part of the game plan in Week 1, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case again against the Dolphins.
Alshon Jeffrey, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
With such a wealth of options in the Eagles offense, it was unclear how Jeffrey would fit in. Turns out, he fits in quite nicely, reeling in five catches for 49 yards and scoring a touchdown both on the ground and through the air. The Falcons secondary is fine enough, but Jeffrey could again be a difference-maker.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
Many are bullish on Hockenson after Week 1, us included, after he grabbed six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in a victory over the Cardinals. That he was targeted nine times shows Matthew Stafford is more than willing to sling the ball his way.
SITS
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Cousins struggled to be effective against the Falcons, and there’s really no reason to believe he’ll fare significantly better against the Green Bay Packers. Pass on Cousins this week.
Jordan Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Montgomery projects to be the top back in Chicago at some point, but don’t expect it to be Week 2. He wasn’t used all that much against the Packers in Week 1, so you’re better off going in a different direction until he carves out more of a role for himself.
Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Losing Nick Foles hurts Westbrook’s fantasy value, so even though Houston’s secondary isn’t all that great, it might be best to sit him for now.
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Howard couldn’t get much going in Week 1, and the fact that his quarterback, Jameis Winston, is so erratic makes it tough to rely on Howard. Unless you have no other options, consider sitting Howard this week against the Carolina Panthers.
