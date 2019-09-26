With regards to fantasy football, Week 4 arguably is the final week where you can say you’re still assessing what your team is. In essence, you should be pretty sure, or at least close, what your team is at this juncture.
Because of that, you might be in a spot where this is, in some senses, a make or break week for you.
With that in mind, getting off to a good start with the Thursday night game is pivotal. And this week’s Thursday game pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers in a matchup that has plenty of notable fantasy players.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Eagles vs. Packers:
STARTS
Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles. Sure, he’s getting made fun of online by that guy who saved a bunch of babies from a fire in Philly. However, not only did he handle that situation with grace, but he’s not as bad as it might seem. He has eight receptions in each of his last two games and at least a touchdown in both of those games. There’s value there, even if Alshon Jeffery comes back (more on him later).
Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles. Even if his role in the passing game diminishes this week, Sanders still sees plenty of action as a rusher. Either way, he’ll probably get used enough to warrant a start.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers. He’s Green Bay’s clear No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams, and Week 3 was his best showing so far this season. The Eagles’ pass defense is suspect, so one has to think they’ll have their hands full with MVS in addition to Adams.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers. This should be a no-brainer, but Rodgers’ average start might have you second-guessing yourself. Don’t, especially against this Philly pass defense.
SIT
Eagles defense. The rush defense is fine, but they have a tough time stopping things in the air. That’s not great against Rodgers.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles. He’ll be a welcomed addition after missing Weeks 2 and 3, but the impact he’ll have out of the chute remains to be seen. On a good week he’s a WR 2/3, or even FLEX, so a raincheck this week might be wise.
Geronimo Alison, WR, Packers. The third option in the air for Green Bay, he really hasn’t seen much action this season despite a Week 2 touchdown. You should pass this Thursday.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers. He actually got more carries than Aaron Jones in Week 3, but both touchdowns on the ground went to Jones. The Eagles are good at stopping the run, so if there’s any Packers running back you should be starting, it’s Jones.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images