A king is scheduled to step down from his throne Thursday night.

Felix Hernandez is set to make his final start as a Seattle Mariner on Thursday with his contract expiring following this season. Hernandez, who was known as “King Felix” for much of his career, will take the mound at T-Mobile Park for the last time when Seattle takes on the Oakland A’s.

Hernandez made his debut for the Mariners at the age of 19 and served as Seattle’s ace for much of his 15-year career. The 33-year-old has struggled in recent years, with his last all-star appearance dating back to 2015.

In his 15 seasons, Hernandez made the All-Star game six times, while winning the American League Cy Young in 2010 and having two second-place finishes. In his Cy Young season, he posted a 13-12 record, with a league-leading 2.27 ERA and 232 strikeouts. He owns almost every pitching record there is to hold in Seattle, including ERA, wins, and strikeouts. Hernandez is the last player to throw a perfect game as well, as he accomplished the feat on Aug. 15, 2012.

The team dawned a commemorative short today in honor of the “King’s” final start in Seattle, labeled “Felix Day”. Hernandez will forever be remembered by Seattle and his “King’s Court” as one of the best players in team history.

