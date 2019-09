Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is going for records good baseball if it means intentionally botching plays?

That’s the question up for debate Thursday night after Texas Rangers starter Mike Minor notched his 200th strikeout of the season only after calling on a teammate to purposely drop a pop up in order to do so. NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Steve Lyons discussed the subject after the Boston Red Sox’s 7-5 loss.

Hear what they had to say in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.