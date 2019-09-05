Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To the surprise of, well, no one, there’s been nothing but problems for the Oakland Raiders since trading for Antonio Brown.

The star wide receiver, who increasingly has become a colossal distraction off the field, has created no shortage of controversy with his new team this summer. The latest issue stems from him airing out his team on Instagram, posting a letter from general manager Mike Mayock that indicated he would be fined for skipping practices.

Brown’s antics aren’t sitting well with many, a Hall of Fame wide receiver included. Cris Carter, now a co-host on FOX Sports’ “First Things First” had plenty of sharp criticism for Brown on Thursday’s show.

“If he had kept the type of discipline that got him from being homeless to being a D1 player to being a Pro-Bowl player, you wouldn’t have a problem,” Carter said. “But in Pittsburgh he did these types of things — in Pittsburgh — … it wasn’t addressed and now Oakland, look what they, not inherited, what they traded for.”

Check out both of Carter’s rants below.

"This isn't the first time AB's been late. This is the first time someone's held him accountable and took his money. That's why fines are important. I'm glad for Mike Mayock that he was able to put the hammer down. This is going to continue." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/UZaaFj3yM4 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 5, 2019

"If AB had kept the type of discipline that got him from being homeless to being a D1 player, to being a Pro-Bowl player, you wouldn't have a problem. He did these types of things in Pittsburgh. … It wasn't addressed and now Oakland, look what they traded for." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/RhadOhSMdC — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 5, 2019

Well put.

If Brown can contribute on the field it will make these transgressions a little more forgivable, but for now they’re nothing more than a headache.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images