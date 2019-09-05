Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart’s left leg continues to bother him.

The Boston Celtics guard sat out the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s win over Japan on Thursday in the FIBA World Cup due to a left quad strain, USA Basketball announced prior to tipoff.

#USABMNT Update: Marcus Smart will not play due to a left quad strain. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 5, 2019

The decision to rest Smart appears to be precautionary, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports his status is day-to-day.

Marcus Smart is out for Team USA with a left quad strain vs. Japan. He will be day-to-day. Missed time with calf strain on same leg last month. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 5, 2019

This is the second injury Smart that has hobbled Smart this summer during his tenure with Team USA. The quad ailment follows the left calf injury he suffered early last month at the outset of training camp.

Smart’s absence didn’t seem to slow Team USA, as it routed Japan 98-45 in the final game of Group E play. U.S. doctors will evaluate Smart further to determine whether he’ll be able to play Saturday against Greece in their opening game of the second medal round.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images