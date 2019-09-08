Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Consider Randy Moss and Tedy Bruschi cautiously optimistic about Antonio Brown’s chances of succeeding in New England.

The Patriots signed Brown on Saturday mere hours after his release from the Oakland Raiders. Seemingly everyone has an opinion on the move, which sent shockwaves across the sports world.

During ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” Moss and Bruschi offered their thoughts on the marriage between Brown and the Patriots.

“My question to Antonio Brown, I thought it was always about the money, I didn’t think it had to do with football,” Moss said. “But since you’re with the defending Super Bowl champs, the greatest of all time as in head coach and quarterback, are you ready to play some football? … Every time, over the past month or two, Antonio Brown has shown up on your phone or any server, it has nothing to do with football.”

Added Bruschi: “Stop all the Randy Moss comparisons, because (Brown’s) different. … Based on all of his activity, it’s all about himself. It’s selfish. That’s the opinion I have of his behavior up until this point. … He has to change. Is that possible? Can he change and be someone that’s reliable?”

Randy. Tedy. Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN starts with a passionate Antonio Brown discussion. "He has to change," Tedy Bruschi says. "Is that possible?" pic.twitter.com/vfJ6otxUv5 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2019

Not exactly ringing endorsements.

There’s no doubt that Brown’s career in New England good go sideways, much like his tenure with the Raiders did. But there’s also the chance that the 31-year-old receiver makes the Patriots an unstoppable force on offense.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images