Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

The Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings had middling success last season in the NFC, with both teams falling just a bit shy of a playoff berth. But it was just two seasons ago when Minnesota was in the NFC Championship Game and Atlanta in the Divisional Game.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense always has the potential to light up the scoreboard, while the Minnesota defense has been one of the better units over the last couple of season.

Who will win out?

Here’s how to watch Falcons vs. Vikings:

Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images